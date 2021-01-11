Berkshire County: Essay and Poetry Contest

Old Mill Road Media, the publisher of Berkshire Magazine, has announced in a media release its first annual CREATE 4 FREEDOM℠ Essay & Poetry Contest, cosponsored by Arcadia Publishing and the Norman Rockwell Museum.

Freedom of Speech. Freedom of Worship. Freedom from Want. Freedom from Fear. Those 4 Freedoms were outlined as essential human rights by Franklin Delano Roosevelt on Jan. 6, 1941 and immortalized on canvas by Norman Rockwell (first published in The Saturday Evening Post in 1943).

This year’s Essay and Poetry contest challenges today’s writers to choose one of the 4 Freedoms and express how and why it is still relevant in 2021.

The works will be judged on their artistry, creativity, thoughtfulness, and intelligence. The works must be original and previously unpublished. The Essay submissions must be no more than 1,500 words in length. The Poetry submissions must be no more than 250 words in length. Acceptable poetry forms: rhyme, haiku, or free verse.

First Prize Winners of Berkshire Magazine’s CREATE 4 FREEDOM℠ Essay & Poetry Contest will each have their entries published in the July 2021 edition of Berkshire Magazine and will each receive a $1,250.00 cash prize, courtesy of Arcadia Publishing.

You can get official Entry Rules along with the Contest Entry Form, by going here.

About Arcadia Publishing:

As the nation’s leading publisher of books of local history and local interest, Arcadia’s mission is to connect people with their past, with their communities and with one another. Arcadia is the home of the iconic sepia-jacketed Images of America series featuring unique hyper-local histories of countless hometowns across all fifty states, as well as such series as American Palate, which focuses on local food, beer and wine, and Haunted America, which retells stories of famous hauntings, one American city and town at a time.

You can get more information about Arcadia Publishing by going here.

(information sent to WSBS from Berkshire Magazine for online and on-air use)