Berkshire County Residents Still Have an Opportunity to Receive $75 Gift Cards

If you haven't received your COVID Booster shot and are still on the fence about getting it, this may just send you over the edge to get out there and get it done.

The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative is offering ongoing clinics and if you choose to get your COVID Booster with the collaborative, you'll be eligible to receive a $75 gift card to either Stop and Shop, Cumberland Farms, Target or Walmart (while supplies last) between now and Mar. 31. Now that's a pretty good deal.

Does the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative Have Any Eligibility Requirements?

The main requirements are that you must be 5 years of age or older and that you make an appointment to get the booster at the Tri-Town Health Office which is located in Airoldi Building, 45 Railroad Street, Lee. You can make an appointment by going here.

How Much Do the Vaccines Cost?

There is no cost to you for getting the COVID Booster but you are asked to bring your insurance card if possible.

Are Flu Shots Being Offered as Well? Are They Part of the Gift Card Program?

You can get a flu shot with the Tri-Town Health Office (for ages 6 and up) but the gift card offerings apply only to those who are getting their COVID Booster.

How Can I Get More Information?

You can make an appointment by going here. You can get additional information by contacting Jill Sweet at (413) 717-7209 and by going here.

We all know that inflation is out of control as of late. One of these gift cards can definitely be helpful, especially when shopping for groceries.