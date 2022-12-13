The holidays are here and Berkshire County has been loaded up with events to help get people in the spirit. With all of the events taking place over the past couple of weeks, one thing is for sure, nobody can complain that there isn't anything fun and festive to do.

Berkshire County's 'Sounds of the Season' Holiday concert is Coming Up

One event that returns this weekend is the annual 'Sounds of the Season' holiday concert at the Lee Congregational Church. The concert is comprised of many members who were in the Earth Angels along with new post-angel faces and voices. The group now known as the Christmas Angels Chorus will be singing holiday favorites along with some sacred numbers and a few surprises this Friday and Saturday. The over 25-piece chorus is backed by a six-piece band including director and musical director of the Earth Angles, Jim Morrison.

There will be two performances from the group at the Lee Congregational Church this Friday and Saturday (Dec. 16 and 17) at 7 p.m. You'll want to get there much earlier as there will be a special performance by the Lee Bell Choir (under the direction of Judy Olds) at 6:20 p.m. The bell performers are quite amazing and you do not want to arrive after this performance. As an added attraction, Santa will be making an appearance on both nights and refreshments & goodies will be served following the concerts.

How Can I Get More Information?

In a time when families are trying to make ends meet and are living on a tight budget, this is the perfect holiday event as this concert is absolutely free. There will be something for everyone. I can't stress enough to get to the church early as it fills up fast for both shows. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, you can call (413) 243-1033 or simply go here.

