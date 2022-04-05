16 Jobs Berkshire County Residents Would Like to See in Our Area

There's no denying that some Berkshire County residents are still struggling as the pandemic cost many people their jobs. As a result, there are a number of folks in the Berkshires who have yet to return to pre-pandemic income levels. In addition, as we have been hearing and seeing on a regular basis as of late, affordable housing has become an issue for many in the Berkshires to the point where some individuals have to drive from outside of the county in order to work here.

It's not all doom and gloom though as there have been a number of local businesses that aren't only hiring but really need to get their open positions filled so they can resume offering complete service to the community along with the resumption of offering normal hours of operation to the public. During the pandemic, many businesses in the Berkshires needed to reduce their hours due to the lack of active staff on hand.

With all that said, the Berkshires is a great place to work, live, play and raise a family but we always hear about how Berkshire County could use some more jobs with a decent wage and the opportunity for growth. We continue to see young folks leave the community in search of a career that may not be offered here. However, if some of those jobs were available in our county, young folks would stay and business along with the community would thrive at a greater level. At least that's what I have been told.

Curious as to what Berkshire County residents think, a couple of weeks ago I went to one of the local Facebook groups and simply asked the question: What types of jobs would you like to see in the Berkshires? I received a number of responses and have chosen to include 16 wishlist job items here. So, let's take a look at what local folks want to see (and see more of) in terms of job options in the Berkshires. These are in no particular order other than the fact that the first three photos which represent industry/manufacturing was the answer that consistently popped up the most from members of the Facebook group.

Jobs That Residents Would Like to See (and see more of) in the Berkshires

