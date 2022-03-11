Berkshire County Dance Band Invites You Out for St. Paddy’s Fun

With the reduction of COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County combined with relaxed mask mandates at more and more local establishments, many folks throughout the Berkshires have been and are ready to get back out in public, socialize and have some good old-fashioned fun. Berkshire County residents have been cooped up way too long and now it's time to return to some normalcy.

Berkshire County, Make Sure You Put on Your Dancing Shoes

One of Berkshire County's premiere dance bands that will be giving you a chance to come out and have some fun on Saint Patrick's Day weekend is Shyne.

With Arthur Holmes recently joining the band as one of two guitarists, Shyne is ready to go full throttle in 2022 and their next stop is at the Great Barrington VFW on Saturday, March 19 from 8-11 p.m. There's a $5.00 cover charge and as drummer/lead singer Brad Licht mentioned in a recent on-air interview, the band only covers songs that are hits and that people can dance to. So, expect classics from AC/DC, Def Leppard, Lit, Bad Company, and more.

In addition, Shyne and the Great Barrington VFW will be hosting some contests including 'Best Dressed Leprechaun" along with 'Most Green Worn.' You'll want to make sure you dress for the occasion because you may just win a prize.

So, if you're looking to get out and celebrate on Saint Patrick's Day weekend, you may want to consider making a stop at the Great Barrington VFW to experience Shyne as most likely you'll be dancing all night long.

You can check out Shyne's upcoming schedule along with photos, videos, and more by going here.

