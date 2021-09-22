Your opportunity to Win Cash has been up and running since this past Monday (Sept. 20) and already a Berkshire County resident has won some bread. Matt Stergis of Pittsfield won $1,000.00 on Monday and received the exciting news on Tuesday morning. Stergis works overnight so he was a little sleepy when he received the news on Tuesday but quickly became excited when informed about his winnings.

When asked what he was going to do with the money, Stergis replied that he's planning on saving most of it but will probably use some of it toward a steering wheel for a trucking game that he plays. If you're a gamer and you like trucks, it's probably more enjoyable to play with a steering wheel over having to deal with a mouse and keyboard.

There are plenty more opportunities to Win Cash (up to $10k) with the Workday Payday. To play, all you have to do is download the free WSBS app and then listen for codewords each weekday at the top of each hour between 8 am and 5 pm (that's 10 codewords per day), enter those code words and you could win some moolah.

Your opportunity to win $10k is sponsored by your local Hardware Experts…Carr Hardware….Serving Local Folks Since 1928.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Promotion ends Ocotober 15, 2021. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box and spell the words correctly for a valid entry.

Complete Win Cash rules can be accessed by going here.

