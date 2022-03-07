Some Fond Family Memories of One of the Berkshires’ Fine Eateries

Over the years, many of my family's milestone events took place at the Bass Water Grill in Cheshire. Not only did the restaurant offer great food but both my mother and grandmother live in Cheshire, so Bass Water Grill was a natural go-to for us. When my aunt and uncle would come to the area (they live on the Cape) for Easter, we would eat at the Bass Water Grill. In addition, my grandmother's 85th birthday, my wife's college graduation celebration along with our Jack and Jill baby shower all took place at the Bass Water Grill. The Bass Water Grill was always good to my family and we have made many cherished memories at the Cheshire eatery over the years.

The winds of change are coming. In a recent post on their Facebook page, it was made known that the Bass Water Grill in Cheshire will be closing soon. If you missed that post, we have included it here.

In a recent article published by the Berkshire Eagle, the new owner, Craig Kahn plans on renovating the building and he may have a grill and/or offer catering. You can read the entire article by going here. Hopefully, the building does continue to be used as some type of eatery with new memories and opportunities to be made. For now, we'll have to wait and see.

Would you like to see the Bass Water Grill continue as a restaurant or would you like to see the building be used for something else? Either way, you can't beat the beautiful view of Cheshire Lake.

