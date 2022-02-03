Berkshire County School Closings for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
As you probably are aware, we are currently under a Winter Storm Warning for many parts of the Berkshires and a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern Berkshires. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are making an appearance during this latest Berkshire County winter storm which will make travel a bit tricky if not downright treacherous.
As a matter of fact, many Berkshire County school districts have already canceled classes for Friday.
Below is a list of schools in Berkshire County that are closed for Feb. 4, 2022
Southern Berkshire
- Berkshire Hills Regional School District
- Farmington River Regional School District
- Lee Public Schools
- Southern Berkshire Regional School District
Northern Berkshire
- Adams-Cheshire Regional School District
- BART Charter Public School
- Gabriel Abbott Memorial School
- Mount Greylock Regional School District
- North Adams Public Schools
That's the latest list that we have so far. If you know of any cancellations, postponements, closings, and/or delays, you can give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or email us at fun@wsbs.com and we'll add the item to the list.
Remember, for the latest weather forecast, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download the free WSBS app or go here.
Winter Watch on WSBS is brought you by J. Smegal Roofing...Voted Best Roofer in The Berkshires...Call 655-ROOF to schedule snow removal or get a free estimate.
And
Seward's Tire, where they know tires! Vehicle owners have trusted Seward's judgment and recommendations for almost 50 years, 952 South Main Street, Great Barrington.