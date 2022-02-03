Berkshire County School Closings for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

As you probably are aware, we are currently under a Winter Storm Warning for many parts of the Berkshires and a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern Berkshires. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are making an appearance during this latest Berkshire County winter storm which will make travel a bit tricky if not downright treacherous.

As a matter of fact, many Berkshire County school districts have already canceled classes for Friday.

Below is a list of schools in Berkshire County that are closed for Feb. 4, 2022

Southern Berkshire

  • Berkshire Hills Regional School District
  • Farmington River Regional School District
  • Lee Public Schools
  • Southern Berkshire Regional School District

Northern Berkshire

  • Adams-Cheshire Regional School District
  • BART Charter Public School
  • Gabriel Abbott Memorial School
  • Mount Greylock Regional School District
  • North Adams Public Schools

That's the latest list that we have so far. If you know of any cancellations, postponements, closings, and/or delays, you can give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or email us at fun@wsbs.com and we'll add the item to the list.

for the latest weather forecast, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download the free WSBS app or go here.

