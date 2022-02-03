Berkshire County School Closings for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

As you probably are aware, we are currently under a Winter Storm Warning for many parts of the Berkshires and a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern Berkshires. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are making an appearance during this latest Berkshire County winter storm which will make travel a bit tricky if not downright treacherous.

As a matter of fact, many Berkshire County school districts have already canceled classes for Friday.

Below is a list of schools in Berkshire County that are closed for Feb. 4, 2022

Southern Berkshire

Berkshire Hills Regional School District

Farmington River Regional School District

Lee Public Schools

Southern Berkshire Regional School District

Northern Berkshire

Adams-Cheshire Regional School District

BART Charter Public School

Gabriel Abbott Memorial School

Mount Greylock Regional School District

North Adams Public Schools

That's the latest list that we have so far. If you know of any cancellations, postponements, closings, and/or delays, you can give us a call at (413) 528-0860 or email us at fun@wsbs.com and we'll add the item to the list.

Remember, for the latest weather forecast, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118, download the free WSBS app or go here.

