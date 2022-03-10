16 Breathtaking Photos of Freshly Fallen Snow in the Berkshires

There's no doubt it's been a long winter here in Berkshire County and many of us are welcoming spring with warmer times to come. Whether you are tired of the snowfall in the Berkshires or you love it, nobody can deny that the fresh powder adds a layer of elegance and beauty to our already breathtaking natural landscapes throughout Berkshire County.

As you're aware, Berkshire County received another few inches of snow this past Wednesday. As I was taking care of my early morning tasks at our south county radio station (WSBS) early Thursday morning, I found myself just staring out my office window for a brief moment as I admired the trees in our back property. The snow was positioned so perfectly that the view looked like something that would be captured in a Thomas Kinkade painting. I definitely had a feeling of serenity as I was gazing out the window.

Knowing how I felt about the view, I thought that it would be fun to throw my boots on and take a trek through the station's backyard and capture the beauty on camera. The snow isn't going to stick around forever so why not seize the moment.

These photos were taken on Thursday morning behind the WSBS studios in Great Barrington. Hopefully, they give you the same sense of relaxation that I felt when taking them.

Photos of Freshly Fallen Snow in the Berkshires

