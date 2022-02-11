Berkshire County, Today We Remember A Voice, A Legend, An Icon

Whether you were a fan of her music or not, you cannot deny that she had an amazing voice. One of the best voices in music history. And a commanding presence. She was absolutely undeniable.

That is why so many music fans still miss her today and for the rest of their lives. It's hard to believe that it's already been a decade since Whitney Houston's passing. It was ten years ago today, February 11, 2012, that Whitney died in the bathtub of the hotel room she was staying in.

I remember 10 years ago literally like it was yesterday, hearing the tragic news here at the radio station. I couldn't find the words. If you were listening to the radio that day, you may have heard me struggle to deliver the news of her passing.

Whitney was found with some marijuana and Xanax in her system, but according to the coroner's report, they were not a factor in her death. It was ruled an accidental drowning with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors. She was 48-years-old.

Look at just some of her career accomplishments. One of the best-selling recording artists of all time. The top-selling R&B artist of the 20th century. The only artist, male or female, to have seven consecutive #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

And the list goes on. The mega-success of The Bodyguard, both movie and soundtrack. Having the best-selling physical single of all time with "I Will Always Love You" from that soundtrack. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Heck, one of my favorite songs, not just from Whitney, but favorite all-time is "My Love Is Your Love". That's what my soulmate Tonya would call a "bad jam". "Bad" in this case meaning "Good...Oh so very good."

We remember Whitney on the anniversary of her sad, tragic death. But we also remember her because, really, who can ever forget her?

