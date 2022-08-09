Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere.
The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches...
This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches rubbing against the electrical wires that passed through the tree and wearing away the wire's outer casing. That eventually gave spark to the fire on Saturday.
(Above: The Saturday fire was caused by tree branches that were rubbing on the power line casing)
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 AM...
According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department was called to Church Street at around 9:20 AM for a report of a tree and wires on fire.
(Above: North Adams firefighter working on the tree/wire fire Saturday)
According to the post, Church Street was temporarily blocked, and the Power Company had to cut the branches away.
(Above: A power company worker carefully cutting away the tree branches that were rubbing on the power line)
A lesson for homeowners everywhere...
This fire was relatively small, but if not noticed right away, it could have spread to the rest of the tree and maybe beyond. Luckily, that didn't happen. This fire can certainly be viewed as a lesson for homeowners that may have power lines running through a tree near their homes. Unless, you go up there and look, or have someone professional do so, you may not be aware of a problem that may be getting closer and closer to igniting a fire.
I recently had a tree taken down in my front yard that had power lines passing through it. I had been concerned about it for years. After the tree was removed, I realized that the tree workers actually left a portion of a tree branch that must have grown around the line. It's still there.
(Above: A portion of tree branch left attached to a power line where a tree was removed in my yard recently)
(Above: Firefighters at the scene of the tree fire on Church Street)
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore