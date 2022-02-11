Help! Suicidal Thoughts Among Berkshire Teens are at an All-Time High

Coming up this Tuesday, Feb. 15 the Southern Berkshire Community Health Coalition will be hosting an online forum that will give the community a chance to learn about resources and strategies to support Berkshire County children, adolescents, and teenagers in our community.

What is the Southern Berkshire Community Health Coalition?

We recently spoke with Joshua Briggs who is the coordinator of the Parent and Caregiver Subcommittee of the Southern Berkshire Community Health Coalition. Josh had the following to say about the coalition:

The community health coalition is comprised of groups and residents including Railroad Street Youth Project, schools in the southern Berkshires, and representatives from southern Berkshire towns that are focused on taking a community-wide approach in supporting the young people in our community, reducing risk factors and increasing protective factors to help reduce drug and alcohol use. The subcommittee focusus on getting rescources out to parents.

Anxiety, Stress, Depression, and Suicidal Thoughts are at an All-Time High in Berkshire County

Josh mentioned that the coalition and subcommittee have been hearing from parents, students, and teachers that issues of anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal thinking are at an all-time high in the Berkshires which is greatly due to the pandemic disrupting routines and limiting relationships.

Community Health Coalition Meetings are Led By Southern Berkshire Students

Josh noted that the Community Health Coalition meetings are led by two students, one from southern Berkshire and one from Berkshire Hills and they are the ones that requested that this year the coalition focus on these issues.

What are the Details of Tuesday's Meeting and How Can I Attend?

As previously mentioned, the free online forum will be this Tuesday, Feb. 15 and will run from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. The focus of the forum will be to help our youth navigate these difficult times and tackle the issues of depression, anxiety, stress, and suicidal thinking. The public is invited to attend the online forum, not just southern Berkshire residents. You can get complete details and register for the forum by going here.

