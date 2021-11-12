Berkshire County’s Great Radio Online Auction is Live

The Great Radio Auction is live right now and goes until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. You can bid on and buy items right here. Once again the auction is online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.

The way the online auction works is we have pre-priced many of our most popular items, so rather than waiting for the sold bell to ring, you are able to just go ahead and purchase them immediately with our “Buy it Now” option. We are still taking bids on the larger items, but just like the previous online auctions, this auction takes place over six days. The great part about this is, much like Ebay, you can enter your maximum bid right now or at any time during the week, and if someone outbids you, your bids will be placed in predetermined increments automatically, up until your maximum bid, or less if no one bids the item up. That means you're able to place your bid once and forget it, and you don’t need to be present when the auction ends. You will need to pay for the items online, and certificates will be mailed to you, with no local pick-up.

You can start bidding and buying auction items right now.

