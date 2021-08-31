Berkshire County’s Relay for Life is Back for One Night This Year

Berkshire County's Relay for Life event will be happening in person this year and will take place on Friday evening Sept. 17 from 6pm-midnight at Guardian Life Insurance which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. Event lead, Ray Gardino mentioned that the event was condensed to one evening due to the delta variant along with a variety of other reasons including time. People only have so much time that they can dedicate especially on the weekend. Ray mentioned that the Relay for Life committee has been discussing reducing the event to one night over the past couple of years and now is the time to try it out.

The theme this year is "Peace, Love and Relay," so get ready to flashback to bell-bottoms, groovy prints, and everything else that encompasses 60s and '70s fashion and culture.

Get our free mobile app

Below is the schedule of events that will be taking place at Relay on Sept. 17. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend:

Open for team setups: Noon

BBQ/food available for purchase/Grampie's Hot Dogs: 4pm - 8pm

Registration Opens - 5:00pm

Music by Toma Kors - 5 - 7:30 pm

Opening Ceremony with Survivor/Caregiver Lap - 6:00pm

Survivors Dinner - 6:15pm

Hula Hoop Competition/Limbo/ Sack & Three Legged Races on Lawn - 6:30 - 8pm

Cornhol Competiton on Lawn - 6:30 - 8pm and 10-11pm

The "Groovy Lap" - 7:00pm

Luminaria Ceremony-Hope/Cure Testimonials, Silent Lap - 8:00pm

Glow Lap - 9:00pm

'60s Bingo - 10:00pm

Let's Make a Deal - 10:30pm

Raffle Winners Announced/Golf Ball Drop - 11:00pm

Closing Ceremony - 11:30pm

In addition, Relay for Life is still looking for volunteers. You can participate in Relay, volunteer, or make a donation by going here. You can also follow and/or join Relay on Facebook. The event is free.

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered

LOOK: 55 Movies Filmed in MA....A Bunch in the Berkshires