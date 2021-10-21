Berkshire DA’s Office “Town Halls” Will Focus On Justice Reform

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington has been talking about justice reform since she was first running for District Attorney in 2018, and a large focus of that has been racial disparities in the justice system.

Justice reform remains a major part of what Harrington is looking to accomplish, and she is setting out on a series of “town hall” events throughout Berkshire County to share her thoughts with county residents and to hear what they have to say in regard to the issue.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office announced the town hall events via media release today, in which the District Attorney will share the latest on her office's effort to reform the justice system.

According to the release, Harrington will provide a brief presentation on the state of the justice system, the office's significant reform efforts, and the blueprint for safety and justice in Berkshire County before opening the discussion to questions and answers.

Harrington is hoping for some feedback at these events...

I am very excited for this opportunity to share the hard work of my office with the people we represent and serve every day and to hear the resident's thoughts and feedback. ~ District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Three town halls have been scheduled. One each on Northern, Central, and Southern Berkshires. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, October 26th at the Adams Visitor's Center in Adams at 6:30 pm

Wednesday, November 10th at the Great Barrington Town Hall at 6 pm

Tuesday, November 16th at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield at 6 pm

The District Attorney's Office is requesting that all residents who attend these events wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

RSVPs are appreciated but not necessary through Contact.BerkshireDA@Mass.gov

