Berkshire Hills Resuming In-Person Learning
The Berkshire Hills Regional School District will be getting back to in-person learning later in January. The Berkshire Eagle is reporting that in an email to families of the school district on Wednesday, Superintendent Peter Dillion wrote that COVID-19 data trends were "getting better" and that they would "continue to monitor data as we make these shifts."
According to the email obtained by the Eagle, in-person learning will resume Thursday, Jan. 28th. Students of the district will continue to study remotely on Monday and Tuesday, and then on Wednesday the district will begin student advisory/classes. Those will be followed by teacher professional development and meeting time.
According to the Eagle, this is the schedule released by Superintendent for the district's schools:
- Muddy Brook: Early kindergarten to fourth grades will be four days a week; pre-kindergarten students will attend two to four days a week depending on their needs. Teachers will reach out to families.
- Du Bois: Fifth to sixth grades four days a week in smaller groupings; seventh to eighth grades two days a week in person and two days a week remote.
- Monument Mountain: Ninth through 12th grades two days a week in person and two days a week remote.
I know this year has been particularly challenging for students, families, faculty and staff... I so appreciate your patience and flexibility. Hopefully, this affords everyone some time to plan for a thoughtful transition. ~ Dillon
Meanwhile, difficult decisions are being considered in all the school districts in Berkshire County regarding the best way to facilitate education to school children in the Berkshires.