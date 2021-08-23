NASA is Looking to Engage Students as They Head Back to the Classroom

NASA is looking to engage students as they go back to school!

As students across the country are gearing up to head back to the classroom, NASA is presenting some very cool resources for students that are interested in all the cool stuff that NASA does. In the latest edition of the space organization's e-newsletter, NASA is engaging students with some very fun activities and challenges that they hope will be thought-provoking.

The agency offers many resources to inspire the next generation of explorers, and help educators and students stay involved in its missions.

Back-to-school season is a really exciting time for NASA. It represents the beginning of a new year of opportunities to connect with students and the families and teachers who support them... We’re thrilled to be able to offer this variety of activities and options for students from K-12 to the collegiate level, whether they’re returning to a brick-and-mortar school or a virtual classroom at home. ~ Mike Kincaid, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement

NASA has prepared a long list of mission-related resources and opportunities for students, educators, and families to utilize during the 2021-2022 school year. Click HERE to see the full list. See below for just a few of them that might get your kids interested in checking out the rest!

Artemis - NASA’s Artemis missions will return humans to the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft launched by the massive Space Launch System rocket.

James Webb Space Telescope - The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest, most powerful, and complex space science telescope ever built by NASA.

Mars 2020: Perseverance and Ingenuity - The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover successfully landed on the Red Planet’s surface in February 2021, and has begun its search for signs of ancient microbial life.

You can also follow NASA STEM on Twitter and Facebook social media channels using the hashtags #BacktoSchool and #NASASTEM for additional content and updates.

