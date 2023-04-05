Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Lilly & Pumpkin

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Lilly and Pumpkin two pint-sized, 1-year-old female mice, who may be small, but they're mighty! Get it? Mighty...Mouse?!

Lilly and Pumpkin were longer wanted by their owner so they are now looking for a permanent home where they can keep you occupied with their antics. Intelligent and entertaining little animals, they are fun and active pets who can provide great entertainment and company. Smart creatures with strong personalities all their own, they can make for interesting additions to your home!

loading...

attachment-Pumpkin web loading...

For more information on adopting Lilly and Pumpkin, please reach out to Berkshire Humane Society's Feline Staff at 413-447-7878 x 124