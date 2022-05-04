Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Georgie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Georgie, a 1.5-year-old tan and black neutered hound mix. Georgie is a sweet, fun-loving dog who is house-trained and social with other dogs. He’s a bit shy in new situations, so he should not go to a home with young children.

The best home for Georgie would be one without cats and where he can sing his hound song outside without worrying about sound-sensitive neighbors.

If you are interested in this lovable dog, please call Berkshire Humane Society at 413-447-7878, extension 126.

