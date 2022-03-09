Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Papa

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Papa a four-year-old neutered male cat who is currently available at Purradise, Berkshire Humane Society's satellite adoption and boarding facility in Great Barrington.

Papa is a beautiful white and black cat who is shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he’ll never leave your lap. He was found as a stray and would be OK with other cats, but we don’t know about dogs. Because he is so shy, a quieter, adult home would be best for Papa.

attachment-Papa loading...

If you are interested in him, please call Purradise at 413-717-4244 or visit Purradise at 301 Stockbridge Road (across from McDonald’s) in Great Barrington.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.