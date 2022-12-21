Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Uno

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Uno a 3-year-old black male pit bull mix who came to Berkshire Humane Society because he was given to his previous owner by a friend and he was too much responsibility for that person to care for.

Uno is an active dog looking for a family that likes to go, go, go!! Uno loves meeting new people and going on adventures and it would be ideal for him to have a large yard or a family member who likes to walk often.

Uno can be reactive on a leash so his new family will need to be aware of their surroundings, however, he is food motivated which will help with his training. While at the shelter Uno has made several doggie friends, so he may go to a home with a compatible dog. He can't be placed in a home with cats or small animals, but he's lived with kids before and would be open to meeting new ones to call his own.

If you are interested in meeting Uno, please contact the Berkshire Humane Society kennel at 413-447-7878, extension 126.