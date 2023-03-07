Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Hammy & Porky

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Porky and Hammy. March is Adopt a Guinea Pig month and Berkshire Humane Society has a pair of "piggies" ready to go home with a new family.

Hammy and Porky are one-year-old males who were surrendered because their owner could no longer afford to take care of them. Hammy (who looks quite porky) has a striking color pattern with an agouti (brown) head with bands of white and cream. He's got the cutest cowlick on his head that looks like a little shelf. Porky is agouti and cream-colored.

Both boys are friendly and qualify for a buddy discount where the adoption fee of the second animal is 50 percent off. Hammy and Porky are among an assortment of small animals available at Berkshire Humane Society, including rats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, and other guinea pigs.

Please call the small animal department at 413-447-7878, extension 124 if you are interested in adopting small animals like Hammy and Porky.