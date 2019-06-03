Berkshire ‘Leaders in Action’ Recognition

The Berkshire County Superintendents’ Roundtable, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and the Anti-Defamation League will be holding a reception to recognize and honor middle and high school students who participated in the ADL’s A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE® Institute Peer Training Program that was offered to Berkshire County school districts this year. The event will be taking place this Wednesday Jun. 5, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Taconic High School in Pittsfield, MA.

The A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE® Institute Peer Training Program empowers student leaders and their peers with the knowledge, courage and commitment to stand up and speak out against bullying, prejudice and discrimination while actively promoting respect for racial, cultural and other human differences in their schools and in their communities.

At this critical time in our history, we must encourage and support our students to speak out against bullying, prejudice and discrimination while empowering them to lead us in representing what is positive for our schools and our communities. The following schools participated in this year’s program:

Drury High School

Mt. Greylock Regional High School

Nessacus Middle School

Herberg Middle School

Reid Middle School

Lenox Memorial Middle/High School

Monument Valley Middle School

Next year the following schools will also be participating:

Wahconah High School

Taconic High School

Pittsfield High School

Monument Mt. Regional High School

Mt. Everett Regional High School

Gabriel Abbott Middle School

Clarksburg Middle School

BART Charter School

A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE® Institute Peer Training Program is underwritten by the Berkshire County Superintendents’ Roundtable, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshire, the Anti Defamation League and private donors.

For more information, contact William Ballen, Executive Secretary of the Berkshire County Superintendents’ Roundtable, at (413) 446-1196, williamballen270@hotmail.com.

