How Much Snow Will We See Next Week in Massachusetts?

Among the many wonderful aspects Massachusetts offers is the fact that we get to experience all four seasons. Sure our summer season zooms by in the blink of an eye but being able to enjoy the beautiful spring weather, the robust colors of fall, and the bright snow-covered mountains in winter makes it all worth it for folks in Massachusetts and New England.

Get our free mobile app

Many Massachusetts Residents Agree That Each Season Should Stay in Its Own Lane

There's little doubt that many Massachusetts folks prefer the seasons to stay in their lanes but that doesn't always happen. Sometimes Massachusetts will be hit by snow as early as October and as late as April. Sometimes we'll experience significant amounts of snow in the off-season months and sometimes it's enough to be a nuisance.

Areas of Massachusetts Could Experience Snow in the Beginning of April

The month of April kicks off this Monday and already there are a few days where we could see some snow in the forecast. In the Berkshires, the National Weather Service is calling for a mix of rain and snow showers on April 1 and 2. Nothing that will amount to anything really but just a nuisance. I mean, who really wants to see snow in April?

Other Areas of Massachusetts Will Be Lucky to Dodge The Snow

Of course, the chance of getting snow depends on where you live in Massachusetts. While Berkshire County may get the forecasted rain/snow mix early next week areas like Springfield and Boston only have rain in their forecasts, ditto for Worcester. Cape Cod's forecast for those days calls for sunshine, clouds, and rain. On the flipside, AccuWeather doesn't have snow in the forecast for any of these areas so we may all be able to enjoy early April snow-free.

Only Time Will Tell How Much (if any) Snow We'll See in Massachusetts Next Week

It's still on the early side to know for sure if any snow will materialize but as we get closer we will keep you updated. Don't put those warm-weather clothes away just yet. Happy Spring!

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...