When it comes to nonprofits, Berkshire County has a plethora of organizations that are the underlying lifeblood of our community. There are over 1,000 nonprofit organizations in the Berkshires. Can you believe that? Often times these organizations, especially the folks within the organizations, fall under the radar. They are the unsung heroes that are doing incredible work to make Berkshire County an even better place to live, work and visit.

These organizations need to be recognized and for the past four years many have been via the annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards which this year takes place via Zoom on May 24 at 8:30 a.m. The fifth annual event is put on by the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires (NPC) in partnership with the Berkshire Eagle and is co-hosted by State Representative and radio talk show host Smitty Pignatelli.

Berkshire County Folks May be Wondering Why We are Talking About an Event That Takes Place This Spring.

We're talking about the Berkshire Nonprofit Awards now because the nomination period is currently taking place. We recently caught up with Liana Toscanini, Founder of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, and she filled us in with the nomination details.

This is the time, which is kind of a great time, in the dead of winter when we ask for nominations. We actually give awards in seven different categories. There's a different nomination form for each category on our website and this is the time people should start thinking about who they know who works in a nonprofit sector; who is a real rock star or an amazing volunteer or an incredible board member or a young person who's doing amazing work at the age of 17-18 who's already involved in the nonprofit sector.

Toscanini also mentioned that once again, NPC will give away a $3,000 cash prize to one nonprofit chosen at random from those in attendance. The nomination deadline is Feb. 28.

Where Can Berkshire County Folks Get More Information?

You can get all of the information about the Berkshire Nonprofit Awards including entertainment, sponsorship opportunities, nominating an individual and more by going here. You can also call (413) 441-9542.

