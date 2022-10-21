Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F.

Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs. Taconic's football game at BCC as well.

Berkshire Weekend Weather

Saturday: Sunny and 64 F

Saturday night: Clear and 40 F

Sunday: PM showers and 62 F

Sunday night: Showers and 50 F

Monday: Partly cloudy and 62 F

Tuesday: Partly sunny and 70 F

Wednesday: Partly sunny and 70 F

Winter looks to be very snowy, so let's enjoy this late October warmer weather!

A Section Of Valentine Rd. in Pittsfield Down To One Lane Starting Next Week:

Please be advised that beginning Monday, Oct. 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School.

The work, which will be conducted by JH Maxymillian, is expected continue through the winter, as permitted.

Crews are expected to begin work at 93 Valentine Road. Work will begin at 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be available; a police detail will be on-site during peak hours for nearby school drop-off and pick up activity. Please expect delays.