Berkshire Trail Named Best in the U.S.

The warm summer weather might be behind us, but we still have a few more weeks to take advantage of fall outdoor activates in Berkshire County before the winter weather rolls in. We're so lucky to live in an area that has an abundance of choices for outside recreation, especially in a year when the world feels like it came to a crashing halt.

There's countless lakes, ponds and walking or hiking trails to take advantage of in The Berkshires and one of those was even deemed one of the best in the entire county by Conde Nast Traveler. Kind of a big deal.

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast, which has received over 25 National Magazine Awards and is considered one of the most influential travel magazines in the country.

In a recently updated article, The Best Fall Hiking Trails in the U.S., the travel experts picked the Bellows Pipe trail on beautiful Mount Greylock. The highest peak in Massachusetts has always been popular amongst locals and tourists with trails suitable for novices and experts alike.

At 3,491 feet, Massachusetts’s tallest peak inspired minds like those of Nathaniel Hawthorne and Henry David Thoreau (look for a rock inscribed with some of Thoreau’s writing at the summit), writes Conde Nast. “The Bellows Pipe trail reveals what all the fuss was about: The view at the top includes a lighthouse-looking structure (the Massachusetts Veterans War Memorial Tower) and in the distance, Vermont’s Green Mountains, the Catskills, and on a clear day, New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Other New England trails to make the list include Ocean Path Trail at Acadia National Park in Maine, White Dot Trail at Mount Monadnock and the Franconia Ridge Trail at Franconia Ridge, both located in New Hampshire, and Vermont’s Sunset Ridge Trail at Mount Mansfield.

Cheers to living in The Berkshires!