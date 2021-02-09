Berkshire United Way Opens RFP to Support Our Community

Berkshire United Way announced in a press release the availability of funding for a one-year period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

This request for proposal (RFP) is to support family well-being and address gaps in services in the community and will require programs to generate a whole-family, integrated approach that focuses on educational advancement and economic mobility. Funding priority will be given to organizations serving communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Organizations must deliver programs and outcomes that address the priority community issues of early childhood development, positive youth development or economic prosperity. Prior to submitting a proposal, interested organizations must complete an eligibility form. The organization must be a not-for-profit, located in and primarily serving residents of central and southern Berkshire County, and governed by an active, locally based, volunteer board or elected body.

Organizations may register for an RFP Informational Meeting:

3 p.m. Feb. 10 – register here

9 a.m. Feb. 12 – register here

Proposals must be completed online by midnight Mar. 21. Investment decisions will be based on the results of the competitive RFP process, which includes review by community volunteers and their recommendations for funding to the Berkshire United Way Board of Directors.

Organizations can access the eligibility form and RFP application by going here.

Photo Caption: Berkshire United Way offers opportunities for community partner organizations to come together for training sessions and collaboration.

About Berkshire United Way

Berkshire United Way ignites the collective power of individuals and organizations to build a stronger community together. The organization magnifies your contributions to make lasting, positive change right here in the Berkshires. BUW is committed to supporting individuals and strengthening families where we live, work and play. BUW is Here For Good.