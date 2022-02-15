Yeah! The Berkshires Will Temporarily be Released from Winter’s Grip

One thing everyone can agree on is that we are in the dead of winter and unless you take advantage of the winter season with outdoor sports and activities, the season can feel very long especially here in Berkshire County. I've been seeing comments on Facebook lately from Berkshire residents mentioning how they can't wait for spring to arrive. I, myself feel the same. I don't mind the winter season, but we can certainly do away with the frigid temperatures that Berkshire County has been experiencing lately.

There is some good news for folks who want a taste of spring. The Berkshires will be going through another mild spell over the next couple of days. Compared to last week's bout of warm temperatures which was anywhere from the lower to upper 40s, this week we're set to experience temperatures anywhere from 50 to 55 particularly on Thursday and Friday according to AccuWeather.

Whether you enjoy walking, biking, or playing outside with the kids, you'll have a great opportunity to partake in these activities at the end of the workweek without having to be too bundled up. You may want to plan ahead on Thursday though since we could see occasional rain in the late afternoon hours...not a complete wash. Even Saturday and Sunday won't be too bad with temperatures back down to the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will be back up to near 50 on President's Day.

Even though we are still very much experiencing winter here in Berkshire County, we're getting closer and closer to spring and the next few days will reflect that. Let's shed some layers and save on heating costs. How will you be enjoying the mild Berkshire weather?

