Winter’s Not Over Yet, The Berkshires Could See Some Snow and Sleet Soon

You gotta love Berkshire County weather. You probably know the saying by now, "if you are unhappy with the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." That's because there are times you could get snow, rain, and sunshine all on the same day. Heck, there have been times that we have seen snow throughout Berkshire County in the month of April, even May.

I don't know about you but I have really been enjoying the mild weather that Berkshire County has been receiving particularly post March 14/15 snowstorm. Due to the mild temperatures, the snow has been melting at a pretty rapid rate which reminds me that I need to go outside and haul off that big branch eyesore from my front yard that fell from one of my trees during the storm. And, I need to get my fence fixed as it blew down from high winds and heavy snow. You gotta love Berkshire weather.

Berkshire County Could See Some Winter Weather Soon? Is it Anything to Worry About?

Speaking of winter, while we are technically in the spring season, there are a few more chances over the next week where we could see some winter weather albeit nothing like the big nor'easter that ripped through Massachusetts last week. According to the National Weather Service, we could see snow and sleet this Saturday morning with new amounts being between a quarter and half an inch. In addition, the National Weather Service is calling for possible rain and snow showers on Monday as well as Tuesday of next week. At this point, it's nothing big to worry about. Will it all come to fruition? We'll have to keep an eye on the sky. Stay tuned to this radio station for weather updates and think spring.

