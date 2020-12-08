Berkshires to See Multiple, Free Testing Sites in Statewide Expansion
Building on Massachusetts’ nation-leading COVID-19 testing program, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced the Commonwealth will increase testing capacity and locations to provide more access for residents in every county.
According to State House News, Gov. Charlie Baker announced an expansion of free testing yesterday, including at three sites in the Berkshires. He also said that beginning Friday, hospitals would “curtail” inpatient elective procedures that safely can be postponed, in order to free up bed space and staff.
The Baker Administration also announced expanded testing in Hampshire, Franklin, as well as Berkshire County. This includes a partnership with UMass Amherst for free testing in Hampshire County at Amherst, a partnership with Berkshire Health Systems to expand free testing across multiple sites in Berkshire County, and an intent to expand free testing with a mobile provider in Franklin County. These sites are coming online during the coming weeks.
Testing locations in Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams now have been designated “Stop the Spread” centers, which will allow residents to get tested for any reason, and the state will cover the cost.
Senator Adam Hinds said via a Facebook post: