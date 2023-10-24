Who doesn't love fall in Massachusetts? The crisp cool days, the beautiful foliage, the crunch of the leaves while taking a laid-back stroll, and let's not forget about the delicious apple cider donuts. Massachusetts is definitely a top New England state to experience fall and all of the season's beautiful qualities.

A Massachusetts Farm Has Been Named One of the Best Places in New England for Apple Cider Donuts

Speaking of apple cider donuts, the fall edition of Yankee Magazine features a list of locations that have the best apple cider donuts in New England and a Massachusetts farm was included in the list. The farm that received the honor is Atkins Farms in Amherst. Here's the glowing review from Yankee:

Made by hand using a recipe that includes the farm’s own apple cider, the cider donuts at Atkins Farm are the perfect mix of sweet and spicy. A coating of cinnamon-sugar seals the deal.

Another Massachusetts location that also made the cut on Yankee's list is Russell Orchards in Ipswich. Here's what Yankee stated in the fall edition of the magazine.

The made-from-scratch cider donuts at Russell Orchards have the farm’s own cider (made from the farm’s own apples) right in the batter, giving them their terrific flavor.

It goes without saying that Massachusetts is filled with a variety of locations that offer delicious apple cider donuts. The two featured here happen to be Yankee Magazine's top picks for Massachusetts and 2 of 5 picks from the magazine for all of New England. Do you agree with Yankee's picks or are there other Massachusetts outlets that you would switch out or include in the list? You can view the entire list by going here.

