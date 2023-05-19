15 Mouthwatering Burgers Found in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for many things and food is definitely at the top of the list. From Boston to the Berkshires, fresh seafood to farm to table grass feed beef Massachusetts visitors and residents are eatin' good.

Massachusetts' capital city offers a ton of unique cuisine from authentic Italian in the North End to world-class dim sum in Chinatown, but some lesser-known, smaller areas of the state, like western Massachusetts, have some hidden culinary gems.

Berkshire County is the crown jewel of western Massachusetts and the foodie scene has something for everyone. From Micheline star chefs to hole-in-the-wall dinners, fresh seafood to wood-fired artisanal pizza, and everything in between.

If you're just craving one of the classics - a good, old-fashion burger there are plenty of options for you to choose from. We combed through Yelp! reviews for Berkshire County to see who dinners thought had the best burgers in the area and I have to say, I think the results are spot on.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.