Beloved Retailer Phasing Out Familiar Item, Massachusetts Included

If there was one thing I loved buying when I was a kid it was physical media. CDs VHS tapes and later DVDs were items I would spend my paper route money on. Some of my favorite places to buy CDs and DVDs in Massachusetts included the former Record Giant in North Adams, Best Buy in Holyoke, and the former Strawberries on North Street in Pittsfield. Yeah, I'm going way back.

Nowadays people aren't hitting the streets as much to purchase their favorite music and movies on CD, DVD, and Blu-ray thanks to the convenience of streaming services. For that reason, physical media has taken quite a hit in sales over the past several years. You may remember that Best Buy did away with selling CDs in 2018. Guess what? Best Buy is doing it again.

Best Buy Will Discontinue Selling DVD and Blu-ray Discs Soon

If you are someone who still prefers to purchase movies and television shows on physical media, you'll have two fewer options as Best Buy will discontinue selling DVDs and Blue-ray discs in their stores and on their website this year and it can be as soon as the first quarter (as of this writing you can still purchase DVDs and Blu-rays on Best Buy's site).

The end of DVD and Blu-Ray sales at Best Buy doesn't come as a surprise as sales of the physical format continue to dwindle. PopCrush notes that for the first half of 2023, trade organization DEG reported that U.S. physical media revenue dropped 28 percent, down to $754 million after the $1.05 billion the previous year.

DVD and Blu-ray Discs Aren't Dead Yet

Retailers like Walmart, Target, and FYE are still selling both DVD and Blu-ray formats and in many cases, you can get some of your favorite movies at a nice price. Plus, sites like Amazon and eBay are still able to scratch your DVD/Blu-ray itch. As recently as December of 2023 I saw a few DVDs at Stop and Shop and Dollar General. Plus, you can still rent physical discs from the Redbox rental kiosks.

