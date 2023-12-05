New England’s #1 Best Children’s Hospital is in Massachusetts

As a parent, you always want to have the best care for your child. Whether it's a general sickness or a major surgery you want the top medical professionals in the business working to bring your child back to a healthy state.

Bringing your child in for a checkup would differ significantly from the child having a specific sickness or operation in terms of which hospital you're going to seek healthcare for your loved one. If you have ever wondered what the best children's hospital is in Massachusetts or even New England we have an answer for you.

What is the Best Children's Hospital in New England for 2023/2024?

According to US News & World Report Boston Children's Hospital is the #1 best hospital in Massachusetts.

Why is Boston Children's Hospital the Best in New England?

Boston Children's Hospital gets the top spot as it has received numerous awards and accolades. Boston Children's Hospital is ranked No. 2 on the Best Children's Honor Roll. It is nationally ranked in 10 pediatric specialties and is not only ranked No.1 in Massachusetts but also in all of New England.

A few reviews of Boston Children's Hospital on Yelp include the following:

"Everyone at CHB are the kindest people that no matter what the circumstances they remain cool, calm, and collective.”

“Couldn't be more grateful for the brilliant, caring staff during a life-threatening visit with my son.”

"Had to take my daughter here for day surgery. Even though it was a stressful experience for the whole family, I felt like we were in great hands. The doctors and nurses were sweet and you can tell this place caters to children."

Boston Children's Hospital is located at 300 Longwood Avenue in Boston. It is a children's general medical and surgical facility as well as a teaching hospital. You can get more information on the ranking and ratings system by going here.

