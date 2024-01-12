One of America’s Absolute Best Chinese Restaurants is In Massachusetts

If there is one thing I can never get enough of it's Chinese food. I know some people have to be in the mood for it but for me, I'm always ready to eat some gold fingers, noodles, or pork fried rice.

Apparently I'm not the only one who loves eating Chinese food. Did you know there are approximately 45,000 establishments across the nation? According to Mashed there are more Chinese establishments in America than there are fast food joints. One thing is for sure, Americans love their Chinese food.

One of America's Best Chinese Restaurants is Located in Massachusetts?

If you are in the Boston area and want to try one of the best Chinese restaurants in the country, look no further than Gene's Chinese Flatbread Café. Mashed listed the cafe as one of the best Chinese establishments in the country. Here's what Mashed had to say about Gene's.

The "flatbread" in the name of this popular Boston eatery refers to its pork and lamb flatbread sandwiches. As good as these tasty bites may be, if you're going to Gene's, you're going for the cold-pulled noodles. According to Food Network, these signature noodles are hand pulled by chef and owner Gene Wu to replicate the ones made in Xi'an, China. The garlic-infused wheat noodles are so flavorful, they're perfect on their own — simply topped with some cayenne peppers, scallion, and cilantro.

If you're looking to try one of the best Chinese restaurants in Massachusetts, Gene's Chinese Flatbread Café is one that you'll want to add to your bucket list.

