MA’s Best Clam Chowder as Recommended by Food Network

Winter in Massachusetts can be downright frigid but New Englanders know how to warm up their bodies through delicious comfort food. Hot homemade macaroni and cheese, stew, soup, and of course one of the foods Massachusetts is most known for; clam chowder.

There's no doubt that Massachusetts residents love their clam chowder to the point where there is a silly law that prohibits them from including tomatoes in their dish. If you have been looking for some clam chowder to warm up this winter, Food Network recommends Boston-based company Legal Seafoods for your next dish. Here's Food Network's summary of the restaurant chain.

Legal Sea Foods — or Legal, as it is fondly known here — opened in 1950 in Cambridge and has become a New England institution, now counting dozens of outposts along the eastern seaboard. Owner Roger Berkowitz recalls: "Initially we had done only fish chowder, [but] we tried an experiment with clam chowder and it went over well. ... As soon as we introduced it, I thought, 'Boy, why didn't we do that before?'" Today the clam chowder — featuring fresh clams, salt pork, potatoes, light cream and a homemade fish stock that Berkowitz thinks is key — outsells fish chowder 20 to 1.

Legal Seafoods has locations throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Burlington, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Framingham, Hingham, Lynnfield, Peabody, Somerville, and a few other states as well. Check out all of the Legal Seafoods locations and online ordering options here. You can get the full experience no matter where you live as Legal Seafoods ships nationwide.

