One of the 10 Best Cities for Jobs in America is in Massachusetts

2024 is here which is a restart for many folks...a clean slate if you will. With a new year comes new year's resolutions. If one of your resolutions is to find a new job and you live in Massachusetts or are thinking of moving to the Bay State we have some good news for you.

Massachusetts is Home to the 10th Best City to Find a Job in America

According to WalletHub Boston is the 10th best city to find a job in the US. The site reports that Boston has a total score of 61.97. Massachusetts' capitol scored a 4 for job market rankings and ranks 63 for socio-economics.

Boston's ranking isn't that much of a surprise as Massachusetts' biggest city has been known as a career hub for many years. Websites like Movoto have stated that Boston is a top choice for careers in medical and health sciences along with the fact that some of the biggest employers in Massachusetts are based in Boston including Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the Children's Hospital of Boston to name a few. Boston is the top choice in Massachusetts for people looking to grow their careers.

Boston Has a Track Record for Ranking High for Jobs Not Only in the Country But in the World

This certainly isn't the first time that Boston ranked well in the best cities to find a job in the US. Before the pandemic, in 2018, Boston ranked #1 as the best city for jobs in the world according to U.S. News and World Report. In a story by CBS Boston, the city ranked at #2 in the world for best cities to work (video below).

If you are thinking of making a move to Massachusetts specifically in an area near Boston, you may have some good luck on your side when it comes to finding a job in 2024. Happy job hunting.

