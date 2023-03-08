Two Massachusetts Cities Named Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick&#8217;s Day

Two Massachusetts Cities Named Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Matt Casey Facebook

While March 17 is not an official holiday in Massachusetts, it might as well be. No other state quite knows how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day like Massachusetts.

While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an Irish holiday celebrating the feast day of their patron saint, originally celebrated with religious feasts and services, it has since become a celebration of Irish culture in the U.S. The Americanized version of the holiday has more to do with green beer rather than an actual celebration of the Irish culture, but you know, that's just what we do.

Given the high population of Irish decedents living in the Bay State, there are no shortages of places to celebrate the not so holy day in Massachusetts. There are parties and parades throughout the state from Cape Cod to the Berkshires.

According to a recent study from WalletHub, the Massachusetts capitol city of Boston was named the best city to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day holiday in 2023. While it's a pretty wildly known fact that Boston tops the list when it comes to St. Paddy's day destinations, a second Massachusetts city made the list of the best place to party on March 17.

Two Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Massachusetts

In addition to Boston taking the top spot, Worcester came in at number 12 on the list of the 20 best places in the U.S. to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. In 2022 it was estimated that over 10,000 people attended Worcesters Paddy's Day parade last year, despite freezing cold temperatures. With the mild winter, Massachusetts has been experiencing in 2023, this year's number expects to be even higher.

To deduce the list of the Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick's Day which can be seen below, WalletHub, "compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 15 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast."

Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
1. Boston, MA11. Henderson, NV
2. Philadelphia, PA12. Worcester, MA
3. Chicago, IL13. Fresno, CA
4. Pittsburgh, PA14. San Francisco, CA
5. New York, NY15. Tampa, FL
6. Reno, NV16. Syracuse, NY
7. Santa Rosa, CA17. Cedar Rapids, IA
8. Naperville, IL18. Orange, CA
9. Buffalo, NY19. Dayton, OH
10. Boise, ID20. Milwaukee, WI

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Filed Under: Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsfield, St.Patrick's Day, Worcester
Categories: Articles, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM