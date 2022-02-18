As mentioned in a previous post, one of the fun, local Facebook groups that you should join is Squatchachusetts. I have enjoyed learning about all of the possible Bigfoot sightings some even right here in Berkshire County. In addition, I had no idea that there was a Bigfoot Museum in Maine.

One Particular Story That Was Recently Shared in the Facebook Group Was Published in the North Adams Transcript in August of 1895 (yes 1895) and Involves Berkshire County and Connecticut Sightings of a Creature. Could it be a Wildman? Bigfoot? Gorilla?

This is not only fun but a fascinating article involving residents from Berkshire County, primarily Sandisfield as well as the Connecticut towns of Colebrook and West & South Norfolk witnessing what was thought to be at the time as a wild beast. Later on, witnesses were certain that the beast turned out to be a gorilla that perhaps escaped from a circus. Who knows for sure? This is quite the story and what's even better is the entire newspaper article was shared in the Facebook group. We have included the newspaper article here so you can read the entire story.

What do you think? Was the creature really a gorilla? Many witnesses are certain that it was. Could it have been something else altogether? I suppose we'll never know for sure but thank goodness for the Squatchachusetts Facebook group for keeping the legend alive. Is it really a legend? Some may argue that it's not. Believe.

