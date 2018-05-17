10 ‘Black Panther’ Secrets We Learned From the New Blu-ray

Black Panther has made almost $700 million in the United States alone, so if you’re reading this odds are you probably saw the movie (or saw it five times) already. But now the film is available on Blu-ray and Digital HD. And even if you have been to Wakanda a few times, you might just see some things you missed on the first couple visits.

I certainly did. I saw Black Panther twice in theater (once to review it, and once to write my History of the Marvel Cinematic Universe column) and there were tons of things I didn’t catch. Watching the Blu-ray commentary by director Ryan Coogler and production designer Hannah Beachler revealed several tiny details that had a huge impact on how I interpret movie. Below, I run through the most interesting factoids I found on the DVD and Blu-ray, which also includes several other excellent additional special features, including a roundtable discussion between Coogler, his co-writer Joe Robert Cole, and several noted Black Panther comic-book writers, like Christopher Priest, Don McGregor, and Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Beware: There are a few SPOILERS.)