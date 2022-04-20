Breaking: Police Arrest Suspect On I90 Near Exit 3 In Stockbridge
An intense situation on the Mass Pike just before Exit 3 in Stockbridge had multiple Massachusetts State Police units surrounding a suspect after a highway pursuit. The MSP reported on Twitter at 9:20 AM that they now have the suspect in custody.
Eastbound and Westbound were both shutdown...
The pursuit came to a stop on I90 Westbound, just prior to Exit 3 in Stockbridge. There, troopers were working to remove the suspect from the vehicle peacefully. State Police units had both the Westbound and Eastbound sides of I90, shut down while the situation is ongoing.
(Above: Exit 3 on I-90 near Stockbridge)
The suspect was arrested without incident...
Massachusetts State Police negotiators were brought to the scene to attempt to persuade the suspect to exit the vehicle without incident, which apparently they were able to do.
This image of the earlier scene was downlinked to the State Police Watch Center by the State Police Air Wing:
(Above: State Police Airwing image of the scene near Exit 3 near Stockbridge)
The Massachusetts State Police Twitter Feed:
*This story is being updated - The Massachusetts State Police say that a press release is being issued very soon.
