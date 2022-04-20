Breaking: Police Arrest Suspect On I90 Near Exit 3 In Stockbridge

An intense situation on the Mass Pike just before Exit 3 in Stockbridge had multiple Massachusetts State Police units surrounding a suspect after a highway pursuit. The MSP reported on Twitter at 9:20 AM that they now have the suspect in custody.

Eastbound and Westbound were both shutdown...

The pursuit came to a stop on I90 Westbound, just prior to Exit 3 in Stockbridge. There, troopers were working to remove the suspect from the vehicle peacefully. State Police units had both the Westbound and Eastbound sides of I90, shut down while the situation is ongoing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(Above: Exit 3 on I-90 near Stockbridge)

The suspect was arrested without incident...

Massachusetts State Police negotiators were brought to the scene to attempt to persuade the suspect to exit the vehicle without incident, which apparently they were able to do.

Get our free mobile app

This image of the earlier scene was downlinked to the State Police Watch Center by the State Police Air Wing:

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

(Above: State Police Airwing image of the scene near Exit 3 near Stockbridge)

The Massachusetts State Police Twitter Feed:

*This story is being updated - The Massachusetts State Police say that a press release is being issued very soon.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)