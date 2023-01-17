Massachusetts State Troopers Arrest Man with Multiple Firearms After Foot Chase

Shortly after 3 a.m. yesterday, Jan 16, Trooper Ryan Crumbaker, assigned to Massachusetts State Police barracks in Milton, was patrolling Blue Hill Ave in Boston when he observed a gray BMW being operated at a high rate of speed before passing through a red traffic signal. Trooper Crumbaker caught up to the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection of McLellan Street.

After stopping the vehicle, Trooper Crumbaker identified the operator as Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, and informed him why he was stopped. Trooper Crumbaker returned to his cruiser to conduct an electronic inquiry of Williams’ information and determined he was not properly licensed to be operating a vehicle in Massachusetts. Trooper Crumbaker also observed Williams as the target of a warning from the Boston Regional Intelligence Center that he may illegally be in possession of firearms.

Trooper Crumbaker returned to the vehicle and removed Williams from the driver’s seat, at which point he quickly observed a firearm on the floorboard of the vehicle in plain view. Williams is not licensed to carry firearms. Trooper Crumbaker attempted to place Williams under arrest, however, Williams fled the scene and led the Trooper on a foot pursuit. This foot pursuit led to a multi-agency search of the area lasting several hours.