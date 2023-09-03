WOW: 7 Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police

Many folks would agree that Massachusetts is a great place to live as the Baystate is known for its historical, cultural, and natural attractions that people come to tour and explore in Massachusetts. In addition, Massachusetts has been recognized as a top state to raise a family along with having a stellar education system. It's no wonder we have many big-name celebrities that either come from or currently live in the Bay State.

As with any state though, Massachusetts does have criminals and fugitives that are dangerous and on the run. There are 7 fugitives that are currently on the run and Massachusetts State Police need your help in capturing these individuals. One thing that you definitely need to keep in mind to protect yourself is if you come across any of the individuals on the list, do not approach them, and certainly do not try to apprehend them yourself. Instead, it's best to keep your distance from them and immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities.

Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police: Summer/Fall 2023 Update

Again, it can't be stressed enough. If you come across or into contact with one of these individuals, it's important to keep your distance and call the professionals. They're trained in dealing with violent fugitives, that's what they are paid for. A reminder, the phone numbers to call if you see any of these individuals are (800) 527-8873 or (508) 820-2121. Posters are courtesy of mass.gov which is also the site to check out for recent captures of past most wanted individuals.

