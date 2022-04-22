What The Hell–? Bride & Caterer Arrested For Drugging Guests

Again I must ask, Berkshire County, what is this country coming to? Strange goings-on at a Florida wedding that happened back in February, but new details are coming to light.

Longwood, Florida police responded to a wedding back in February after some guests reported that they felt like they had drugs in their systems after eating the food. Turns out, they were right.

Come to find out, the bride along with the wedding caterer secretly laced the food with marijuana. Matrimonial Maryjane? Indeed. Apparently, the groom was not involved, but the other two are facing felony charges.

According to Longwood Police, several guests were treated by first responders because they were vomiting and experiencing terrible stomach pains. According to Fox News, one of the guests told the police that the food at the reception was spiked with marijuana.

It seems that the marijuana was added to the olive oil which was served alongside the pasta. Guests told police they were NOT informed that the food was laced with marijuana and it wasn't too long after the food had been ingested that they started feeling sick.

The bride, Danya Glenny, 40, and the event caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, 31, both said they thought it was funny and they meant no harm. They thought the guests would be excited, too.

Apparently, the Best Man was so stoned he couldn't even talk. Also, several of the guests were hospitalized but everybody made a full recovery. Both the bride and the caterer turned themselves in on Monday.

Glenny and Bryant are both facing numerous charges including tampering, delivery of marijuana, and culpable negligence. To check out the full story, please visit Fox News' website here. Whaddya think--good way to start a marriage?

