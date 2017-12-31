Bruno Mars Hit With Lawsuit by ’70’s Rap Trio Over ‘Uptown Funk’

Two years after the song’s release, Bruno Mars is still getting sued for his Grammy-winning single, “Uptown Funk.” According to TMZ, 1970’s female rap group The Sequence is suing Mars claiming his song is similar to their classic tune.

In their suit, Sequence believes that “Uptown Funk” has compositional elements similar to their 1979 top 10 hit, “Funk You Up.” They are seeking a jury trial and monies owed from the song, which was also co-written by Mark Ronson.

Sequence isn’t the only music artist that has sued Mars (and Ronson) over the song. Minneapolis electro-funk band Collage hit the pair with a copyright infringement lawsuit claiming "Uptown Funk" sounds like their 1983 single, “Young Girls.”

Reps for Bruno Mars had no comment on the singer’s newest legal matter.

We provided both The Sequence's “Funk You Up” and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” videos below for your evaluation.

Listen to The Sequence's Song “Funk You Up”

Watch Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" Video

25 Best R&B Albums of 2017