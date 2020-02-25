Call For Art: Deadline for submissions is Mar. 1

Berkshire Museum and Living the Change Berkshires call for submissions of student art responding to the climate crisis. The juried exhibition, “HOW SHALL WE LIVE? Climate Visions of Berkshire High School Artists,” will be part of a month-long focus on climate change at the Museum in April 2020, which will include the Berkshire Earth Expo on Apr. 4.

Berkshire County students of high school age are invited to submit artwork in one of four subject categories:

“What is happening? (positive or negative)”

“What is needed?”

“What would be lost?”

“Vision of the future (positive or negative)”

Individual or collaborative, original art work in 2D or 3D will be accepted.

Maximum size: 3’ x 3’ (2D) and 2’ x 2’ x 2’ (3D)

The deadline for submissions is Mar. 1.

High-definition digital photos of artwork, including title, category, medium, materials, dimensions, artist name, school, telephone number, and e-mail address should be sent to: anne@livingthechangeberkshires.com

