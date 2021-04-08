Careless Death of Berkshire Infant Leads to Indictment

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured indictments of an Adams couple on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child related to the death of infant Kristoff Zenopolous.

According to a media release, the court arraigned Matthew Tucker, 37, and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker, 37, on Thursday. Judge Mark Mason released them on personal recognizance with conditions that they follow requirements set by the Department of Children and Families. The court also approved a motion for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office to share the investigation with the Office of the Child Advocate.

The 10-month old Kristoff was discovered deceased in his crib the morning of Feb. 18, 2020. The Tuckers were Kristoffs’ foster parents.

Get our free mobile app

Adams Ambulance Services pronounced the child dead on the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy.

Investigators determined that the infant showed visible signs of illness for two weeks preceding his death while in the care of his foster parents. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the infant died from complications from strep A, pneumonia, and the resulting build-up of pus in his lungs.

Prosecutors presented evidence that antibiotics routinely treat these underlying illnesses and that the Tucker’s failure to obtain medical care caused Kristoff to develop widespread infection and the significant buildup of fluid and a collapsed lung.

Berkshire District Attorney made the following statement:

I send my deepest condolences to Kristoff’s family who is devastated by this loss. His death was preventable and I thank the Grand Jury for their careful deliberation and returning these indictments so that my office may obtain justice for Kristoff. I thank the investigators and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for their work on this heartbreaking case. We should never see another child in Massachusetts die because a caregiver failed to provide basic medical care.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Child Abuse Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and Adams Police Department investigated the death.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Ilberg obtained the indictments from a Grand Jury in March.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America