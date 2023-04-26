Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Mia

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Mia. Mia is a 1-and-a-half-year-old gorgeous and exotic-looking tri-color tiger. She's on the petite side with striking beautiful green eyes.

This little love is back at Berkshire Humane Society for a second time due to the health of her owner, so now she's looking for an adult-only home where she can strut her diva personality.

Mia is a curious and playful girl who loves toys, catnip, and her scratching post. She is the independent type but does love attention and affection on her own terms, even poking her tiny little feet out of her kitty condo to attract people to interact with her.

Mia has only lived indoors and needs to be the only cat in the home.

If you like friendly cats who love all the attention for themselves, she may just be the girl for you. For more information on Mia and the other pets in need of adoption, call Berkshire Humane Society at 445-7878.