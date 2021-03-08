CDC Loosens Guidelines for Totally Vaccinated Americans
The CDC announced today that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing according to an article posted by the Associated Press.
The country’s new CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at a press briefing today stated “With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner.”
To date 17% of the American population has received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 9% of Americans (about 31 million people) have received at least one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. Today’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is a major step in slowly restoring normalcy in people's lives. In in the future more activities will be ok’d for those that have been totally vaccinated.
If you have been totally vaccinated you must wait at least two weeks before you are considered immune (for the most part). Studies continue as data is still in the infancy stage of the long-term effectiveness of vaccines against the known COVID strands.
The CDC is still recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings when out in public. Those vaccinated should also continue to get tested if COVID-19 related symptoms develop.
The CDC has not released any data or recommendations about those that have already been infected and have recovered from the virus. It is believed that antibodies may develop in those previously infected but the science is still in discovery.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.