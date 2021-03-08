The CDC announced today that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing according to an article posted by the Associated Press.

The country’s new CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at a press briefing today stated “With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner.”

To date 17% of the American population has received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 9% of Americans (about 31 million people) have received at least one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. Today’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is a major step in slowly restoring normalcy in people's lives. In in the future more activities will be ok’d for those that have been totally vaccinated.

If you have been totally vaccinated you must wait at least two weeks before you are considered immune (for the most part). Studies continue as data is still in the infancy stage of the long-term effectiveness of vaccines against the known COVID strands.

The CDC is still recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to wear a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings when out in public. Those vaccinated should also continue to get tested if COVID-19 related symptoms develop.

The CDC has not released any data or recommendations about those that have already been infected and have recovered from the virus. It is believed that antibodies may develop in those previously infected but the science is still in discovery.